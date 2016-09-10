VIDEO PICK: North Carolina 31, Illinois 17
Sat, 09/10/2016 - 12:15pm | Matt Daniels
Sports editor and beat writer Matt Daniels thinks Illinois can keep it close against North Carolina before the Tar Heels prevail on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Videographer/Producer:
Nora Maberry-Daniels/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.