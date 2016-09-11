Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, September 11, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Getting Personal: Ed Seidel
| Subscribe

Getting Personal: Ed Seidel

Sun, 09/11/2016 - 12:00am | Heather Coit

Ed Seidel,  director of National Center for Supercomputing Applications (NCSA),  gets acquainted with his new office as the UI  Vice President for Research at Henry Administration Building in Urbana on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016.

Videographer/Producer: 
Heather Coit
Loading Video...

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments