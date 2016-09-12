Path of Sidney-Homer tornado
Mon, 09/12/2016 - 4:30pm | John Dixon
This video shows a portion of the path of last Friday's tornado that traveled near Bill Marshall's house, located between Sidney and Homer.
Videographer/Producer:
John Dixon
