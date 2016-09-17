Illini Walk before Western Michigan
Sat, 09/17/2016 - 12:56pm | Matt Daniels
The Marching Illini drum corps led Lovie Smith and his Illini through Grange Grove and into Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Illinois and Western Michigan kick off at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Videographer/Producer:
Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette
