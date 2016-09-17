VIDEO: Bad day for the Illini
Sat, 09/17/2016 - 8:51pm | Matt Daniels
Western Michigan had little difficulty in beating Illinois 34-10 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Sports Editor Matt Daniels gives a quick reaction on the field in the closing minutes.
Videographer/Producer:
Drew Barringer/The News-Gazette
