Cubbie Conversation: Sept. 19, 2016
Mon, 09/19/2016 - 11:00am | Jim Rossow
The Cubs have won the division. That's got J.J. Lockwood — and his alter ego, the late, great Harry Caray — in a mighty good mood. 'Just stay healthy, boys,' J.J. says, who has circled Oct. 7 on his Cubbie Calendar.
