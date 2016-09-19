N-G Prep Football Top 10: Week 5
Mon, 09/19/2016 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow
It took a 4-0 start and an overtime win against St. Joseph-Ogden for St. Thomas More to crack our Top 10. Just how high did the Sabers vault? Sports editor Matt Daniels breaks it down.
9/19/2016
9/12/2016
9/6/2016
8/29/2016
7/7/2016
