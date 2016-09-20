Amish houses moved
Tue, 09/20/2016 - 3:16pm | John Dixon
The Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Project moved two of the oldest Amish houses in Illinois from Arthur to the new site of the Illinois Amish Museum and Heritage Center, west of Chesterville on Tuesday Sept. 20, 2016. With the help of his drone, photo editor John Dixon shows what all went into the move.
Videographer/Producer:
John Dixon
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.