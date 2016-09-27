MJs Minute: Ashley Morgan
Tue, 09/27/2016 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
We consider Ashley Morgan a professional volunteer: the Champaign Central grad helps out whenever and wherever needed. Next month, she'll speak at That's What She Said. Despite a hectic schedule, Morgan found time to visit The News-Gazette to chat with our Marcus Jackson in our studio.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
