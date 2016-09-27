Shooting Victim Speaks
Tue, 09/27/2016 - 8:40pm | Robin Scholz
Erik Lasaine, a UI student who was shot in the back in Sunday mornings shootings, talks to the media following a vigil in rememberance of the campustown shootings and death of George Korchev of Mundelein, who was down visiting Lasaine. On the University of Illinois campus in Urbana, IL on Tuesday, September 27, 2016.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.