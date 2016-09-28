Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Campustown shootings video
Campustown shootings video

Wed, 09/28/2016 - 11:59am | Jim Rossow

A video supplied by Champaign Police Department shows the area near Green and Third as gunfire breaks out early Sunday morning. Police ask anyone who was present to contact them at 217-351-4545. Read the latest story here

 

Champaign Police Department
