Campustown shootings video
Wed, 09/28/2016 - 11:59am | Jim Rossow
A video supplied by Champaign Police Department shows the area near Green and Third as gunfire breaks out early Sunday morning. Police ask anyone who was present to contact them at 217-351-4545. Read the latest story here
Videographer/Producer:
Champaign Police Department
Loading Video...
Comments
