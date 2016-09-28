Press Conference: Campustown shooting

Champaign Police Lt. Dave Shaffer and Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb, joined by local law enforcement and Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz, show video of last weekend's shooting during a press conference at the Champaign Police Department in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. Robbie Patton has been charged with the shooting.

Videographer/Producer: Heather Coit