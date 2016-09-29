Black Violin perform at Franklin Middle School
Violinist Kevin "Kev Marcus" Sylvester, left, and violist Wilner "Will B" Baptiste, who make up the duo of Black Violin, engage sixth-through-eighth-grade music students in an hour-long session at Franklin Middle School in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. The musicians, who have played with artists like Alicia Keys and Wu-Tang Clan and played for President Barack Obama, shared inspiring stories with their audience, which included Franklin staff and a group from Circle of Friends Adult Day Care. The musicians will play for a sold-out show at 7:30p.m. on Friday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.