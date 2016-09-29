Black Violin perform at Franklin Middle School

Violinist Kevin "Kev Marcus" Sylvester, left, and violist Wilner "Will B" Baptiste, who make up the duo of Black Violin, engage sixth-through-eighth-grade music students in an hour-long session at Franklin Middle School in Champaign on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. The musicians, who have played with artists like Alicia Keys and Wu-Tang Clan and played for President Barack Obama, shared inspiring stories with their audience, which included Franklin staff and a group from Circle of Friends Adult Day Care. The musicians will play for a sold-out show at 7:30p.m. on Friday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

Videographer/Producer: Heather Coit