Dorsey sentencing video
Thu, 09/29/2016 - 12:00pm | Rick Danzl
Judge Tom Difanis on Thursday sentenced Kyjuan Dorsey to 55 years for the murder of his friend and another 25 years for wounding another man.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
