Brandon Collier sentenced to 60 years
Fri, 09/30/2016 - 4:38pm | Heather Coit
Brandon Collier, convicted in the shooting death of Terron Jackson, is sentenced to 60 years in prison by Judge Thomas Difanis at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Friday, Sept. 30, 2016.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
