Chief Kesis restoration at Curtis Orchard
Tue, 10/04/2016 - 6:00pm | Heather Coit
In September, vandals roughed up the 17-foot statue of Chief Kesis at Curtis Orchard. But thanks to Mahomet's Tyler Scott, owner of Precision Dent Removal in Champaign, the iconic copper giant is looking much better today. On Tuesday, Scott repaired Chief, which has been in the area since 1949.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
