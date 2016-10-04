MJs Minute: Martin O'Donnell
Tue, 10/04/2016 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
Former Illini standout Martin O'Donnell, now a part of the UI football radio team, always stands for the national anthem. But does he have a problem with football players who don't? That's a question tossed his way by Marcus Jackson during their visit inside The News-Gazette's studios.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
