Paul Rouse sentencing
Wed, 10/05/2016 - 11:59am | Heather Coit
Judge Heidi Ladd sentences Paul Rouse to 50 years for criminal sexual assault and home invasion at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
Comments
