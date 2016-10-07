Illinois basketball media day: John Groce
Fri, 10/07/2016 - 5:28pm | Scott Richey
Illinois basketball coach John Groce shares a few thoughts on his team during media day. The Illini held their first four practices of the 2016-17 season this week, a continuation, Groce said, of the work the team put in during spring, summer and fall workouts.
