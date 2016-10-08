Illini miss game-winning FG vs. Purdue
Sat, 10/08/2016 - 10:01pm | Matt Daniels
Chase McLaughlin had a chance to win the game for Illinois on Saturday, but his 41-yard field goal attempt hit off the upright with the score tied at 31 in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter against Purdue. The Boilermakers ended up winning 34-31 in overtime at Memorial Stadium.
