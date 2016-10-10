Cubbie Conversation: Oct. 10, 2016

Cubs expert J.J. Lockwood is gonna have to take a nap today so he can stay up til midnight to see if the Cubs can sweep the Giants (good luck finding Fox Sports 1 on your remote). Before then, he checked in feeling really good about the 2-0 series lead. Other than the hamstring injury he suffered jumping out of hi recliner on Friday night. That's where the hot tub comes into play.

Videographer/Producer: The News-Gazette