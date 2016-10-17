Lovie gets first Big Ten win
Mon, 10/17/2016 - 10:10am | Matt Daniels
Beat writer Matt Daniels gives a quick breakdown in the closing moments of the Illin's 24-7 win on Saturday at Rutgers, the first Big Ten win for Lovie Smith.
Videographer/Producer:
Jeremy Werner
