Oakwood High School 'Paint the Field Pink'
Thu, 10/20/2016 - 3:01pm | Rick Danzl
The Oakwood High School cheerleaders, wearing "Paint the Field Pink" shirts ahead of Friday's fundraising football game, cheered HASHTAG WIN loud enough to get noticed that they were locked out of the school after going outside in a muddy courtyard to be photographed.
Videographer/Producer:
Rick Danzl
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.