Anthony Zilis' 2016 Helmet Stickers: Week 9
Sat, 10/22/2016 - 8:45am | Anthony Zilis
This week is the Helmet Stickers' video of Colin's dreams. One player made a season-saving interception, another set his school's rushing record, a Danville star scored eight touchdowns, a running back returned three touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns, and a quarterback threw for over 300 yards with a 75 percent completion percentage.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.