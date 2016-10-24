Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubbie Conversation: Oct. 24, 2016
Mon, 10/24/2016 - 11:00am | Jim Rossow

Like many Cubs fans, our J.J. Lockwood has family on his mind on the eve of the World Series. If only his dad got to see what played out at Wrigley Field on Saturday night.

We'd love to hear your Cubs story. Start here

 

Videographer/Producer: 
The News-Gazette
