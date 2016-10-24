Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Cubs Farm Family
Cubs Farm Family

Mon, 10/24/2016 - 5:50pm | John Dixon

The entire family that run Gooding Farms, near Sheldon, are lifelong Chicago Cubs fans.

Videographer/Producer: 
John Dixon
