MJs Minute: Barry Houser
Tue, 10/25/2016 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
Marching Illini director Barry Houser and his band are busier than ever. But for a change, they'll get to enjoy Thanksgiving with the families. Here's more from his visit to our studios.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
