Butkus inducted into UI Athletics Hall of Fame
Thu, 10/27/2016 - 4:04pm | John Dixon
Illini great Dick Butkus was named the first inductee into the University of Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame on Thursday Oct. 27, 2016.
