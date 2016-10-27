Dylan Brownlee scores TD for GCMS
Thu, 10/27/2016 - 6:00am | John Dixon
Dylan Brownlee, manager for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team, usually takes care of water and cheering for the Falcons. But last Friday night, Bownlee, diagnosed with autism, lined up in uniform with his teammates and scored a touchdown.
Videographer/Producer:
Susan Riley/John Dixon
