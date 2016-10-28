2016 Prep Football Playoff Preview: Mahomet-Seymour
Fri, 10/28/2016 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Bulldogs coach Keith Pogue joins Helmet Stickers Guy for a glance at the start of his team's postseason run, against fifth-seeded Centralia, while offering some support for Helmet Stickers.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
