Illini Preview: Looking for synchronization against Wash U.
Fri, 10/28/2016 - 4:50pm | Scott Richey
Illinois opens the 2016-17 season with the first of two exhibition games at State Farm Center against Division III Washington University. Illini coach John Groce and senior guard Malcolm Hill take a look ahead at Sunday's game.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
