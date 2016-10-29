2016 Prep Football Playoff Preview: Tuscola
Sat, 10/29/2016 - 7:00am | Colin Likas
Tuscola football coach Andy Romine discusses his top-seeded team ahead of its first postseason game — and rounds out the list of coaches pushing to bring back Helmet Stickers.
Videographer/Producer:
Colin Likas
Loading Video...
Comments
