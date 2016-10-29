Lovie after Minnesota loss
Sat, 10/29/2016 - 6:35pm | Matt Daniels
Illinois coach Lovie Smith after the Illini lost 40-17 to Minnesota on Saturday afternoon to spoil the Illini's homecoming game, where Illinois committed three turnovers: 'When you're not a good football team yet, it's hard to overcome adversity like that.'
Videographer/Producer:
Matt Daniels/The News-Gazette
Comments
