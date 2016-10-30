Illini Recap: 'Need more of that junkyard dog mentality'
Sun, 10/30/2016 - 6:52pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce and big men Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan shed a little light on the Illini's 82-75 exhibition victory against Washington University. Morgan led Illinois with 20 points, while Finke chipped in 13.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
