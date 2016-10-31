John Elkins murder sentence
Mon, 10/31/2016 - 10:58am | Heather Coit
John Elkins is sentenced to 25 years to the Illinois Department of Corrections for the 2015 murder of Dale Glissendorf. Sentencing took place at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Monday, Oct. 31, 2016.
Videographer/Producer:
Heather Coit
