Preview - Tori McCoy: The Comeback

This week, the News-Gazette will chronicle the high school career and future of former St. Thomas More standout Tori McCoy with a three-part video series.

The current Ohio State freshman was one of the most sought-after college prospects Champaign has ever seen. This three-part series will document her rise to the top of recruiting rankings, her comeback from a torn ACL that cost her her junior season and likely a second-straight state championship for St. Thomas More, and the beginning of her post-St. Thomas More career.

Videographer/Producer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette