Preview - Tori McCoy: The Comeback
Mon, 10/31/2016 - 11:34am | Anthony Zilis
This week, the News-Gazette will chronicle the high school career and future of former St. Thomas More standout Tori McCoy with a three-part video series.
The current Ohio State freshman was one of the most sought-after college prospects Champaign has ever seen. This three-part series will document her rise to the top of recruiting rankings, her comeback from a torn ACL that cost her her junior season and likely a second-straight state championship for St. Thomas More, and the beginning of her post-St. Thomas More career.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
