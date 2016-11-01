Tori McCoy: The Comeback - The Rise (Part One)
Tue, 11/01/2016 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
This week, the News-Gazette will chronicle rise, the comeback from injury, and the future of former St. Thomas More standout Tori McCoy with a three-part video series.
In Part One, her rise to national prominence is detailed, from her development as a child to her introduction to the world of elite AAU basketball to her commitment to Ohio State.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Comments
