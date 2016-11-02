Tori McCoy: The Comeback - The Return (Part Two)
Wed, 11/02/2016 - 7:00am | Anthony Zilis
In Part Two of the News-Gazette's three-part series, St. Thomas More center Tori McCoy returns from ACL and ankle injuries to find that her fitness isn't quite what it used to be. Still, she finds ways to dominate as she tries to lead her team to its third state championship game in three tries, this time in Class 3A.
Videographer/Producer:
Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
