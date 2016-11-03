12th Annual Living Flag
Thu, 11/03/2016 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Stefanie Davis conducts the audience during the Star Spangled Banner at the 12th Annual Living Flag Old Glory Sings We The People rehearsal on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016 at Mahomet Christian Church in Mahomet.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
Loading Video...
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.