Cubs fans party like it's 1908
Thu, 11/03/2016 - 1:37am | John Dixon
Photo editor John Dixon spent Wednesday night and early Thursday morning with Cubs fans — in a rowdy campus bar and on Green Street where chaos ruled — documenting the Cubs' historic win over the Indians.
Videographer/Producer:
John Dixon
Loading Video...
Comments
