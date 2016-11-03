Cubs win: the final out
Thu, 11/03/2016 - 1:09am | Mike Goebel
The folks at The Esquire went crazy when the Cubs clinched that elusive title.
Videographer/Producer:
Steve Bourbon/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
The folks at The Esquire went crazy when the Cubs clinched that elusive title.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.