Illini Preview: Consistent play the goal
Thu, 11/03/2016 - 4:05pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce and sophomore guard Aaron Jordan preview Friday's final exhibition against Division II Lewis. The Illini are coming off a 82-75 exhibition win against Division III Washington University of St. Louis and will begin the regular season Nov. 11 at home against Southeast Missouri State.
