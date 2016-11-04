Illini Recap: Effort better against Lewis
Fri, 11/04/2016 - 11:05pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce breaks down his team's 95-51 exhibition victory against Division II Lewis, while sixth-year center Mike Thorne Jr. discusses his return from last year's injury and sophomore guard Jalen Coleman-Lands touches on what was different against the Flyers than in the Illini's first exhibition.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
