Cubbie Conversation, Nov. 7, 2016
Mon, 11/07/2016 - 11:00am | Mike Goebel
It's been 108 years in the making — the Cubs are World Series champions — and J.J. Lockwood says Cubbie fans should keep the celebration going all year long.
Videographer/Producer:
The News-Gazette
