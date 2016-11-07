Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

NG Prep Football Top 10: Week 12
NG Prep Football Top 10: Week 12

Mon, 11/07/2016 - 12:00pm | Jim Rossow

St. Thomas More's magical playoff run has the Sabers in position to make C-U history. They'll enter Saturday's quarterfinals as the fourth-ranked team in our area.

