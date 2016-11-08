MJs Minute: Erika Harold
Tue, 11/08/2016 - 6:00am | Jim Rossow
Former Miss America Erika Harold is fired up about Election Day. "It has been one of the craziest election cycles I've ever watched," the one-time candidate for the 13th Congressional District told our Marcus Jackson during a visit to The News-Gazette studios.
