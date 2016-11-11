Illini Recap: Defense eventually a difference maker vs. SEMO
Fri, 11/11/2016 - 11:41pm | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce shares his thoughts on his team's 81-62 season-opening victory against Southeast Missouri State, while Illini players Michael Finke, Tracy Abrams and Maverick Morgan discuss their team's defensive effort to beat the Redhawks.
Videographer/Producer:
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
Loading Video...
