Illini Recap: Defense eventually a difference maker vs. SEMO
Fri, 11/11/2016 - 11:41pm | Scott Richey

Illinois coach John Groce shares his thoughts on his team's 81-62 season-opening victory against Southeast Missouri State, while Illini players Michael Finke, Tracy Abrams and Maverick Morgan discuss their team's defensive effort to beat the Redhawks.

Videographer/Producer: 
Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
