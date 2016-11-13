Getting Personal: Saskia Bakker
Sun, 11/13/2016 - 7:00am | Robin Scholz
Saskia Bakker, 16, of Urbana, talks about winning the 2016 Student ACE Award for starting the Undercut Collective, an organization to bring all-ages music shows to C-U. At her home in Urbana on Friday, Nov. 4, 2016.
Videographer/Producer:
Robin Scholz
