Richey: Hill's career game keys Illini win
Sun, 11/13/2016 - 10:32pm | Scott Richey

Beat writer Scott Richey spotlights Malcolm Hill's career-high 40 points in breaking down Illinois' 79-64 victory against Northern Kentucky.

Scott Richey/The News-Gazette
