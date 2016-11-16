Illini Recap: 'I challenged them ... and they responded'
Wed, 11/16/2016 - 12:03am | Scott Richey
Illinois coach John Groce and players Te'Jon Lucas, Jalen Coleman-Lands and Michael Finke along with McKendree coach Harry Statham and guard Nate Michael discuss the Illini's win against the Bearcats.
